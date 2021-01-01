Ice Cream Cake Sweet Terpenes
by Peak Supply Co.Write a review
$20.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Ice Cream Cake is an Indica-dominant cross of Gelato #33 and Wedding Cake. Effects of this strain can be heavy, leaving you completely relaxed and sleepy. It is a concoction of Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene, Pinene, and Terpineol terps with a creamy flavor profile and a hint of sweet vanilla and sugary taste.
About this brand
Peak Supply Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.