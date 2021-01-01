Lemon Head Sweet Terpenes
About this product
Lemon Head is a Sativa dominant hybrid strain cross of Lemonade and Lemon. The high effect that you will get from this strain is perfect when pursuing creative tasks. The taste provided by this strain is a mix of sweet and sour, with a pungent hint of lemon. Major Terpenes are beta-Myrcene, d‐Limonene and Nerolidol.
About this brand
Peak Supply Co.
