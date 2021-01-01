Lemon Skunk Terpenes Strain
About this product
Lemon Skunk is a Sativa-dominant cannabis hybrid that was conceived from two Skunk phenotypes with skunky citrusy flavor that draws you in a happy and energetic buzz. This strain helps you fight depression and stress. Lemon Skunk has high levels of Terpinolene and Beta Caryophyllene terpenes.
About this brand
Peak Supply Co.
