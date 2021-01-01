Lemon Tree Terpenes Strain
About this product
Lemon Tree inherited everything from its genetics cross of Lemon Skunk and Sour Diesel. It has a strong lemon aroma just like its name, with a hint of diesel undertones. This cannabis strain will make you relax with a euphoric buzz. With terpene profile of 0.18% Caryophyllene, 0.15% β-Myrcene & 0.08% Nerolidol.
About this brand
Peak Supply Co.
