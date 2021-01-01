Limonene Terpene Isolate
About this product
Limonene is extracted from the peels of citrus fruits and other plants. In early days, it is used to make medicine, especially for bronchitis. Now it is a potential medicine to promote weight loss and cancer prevention and treatment. Limonene aromas and flavors are as follows: citrus, fruity, orange, berry flavor, sweet.
About this brand
