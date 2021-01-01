Mars OG Terpenes Strain
by Peak Supply Co.Write a review
$20.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Lineage is trace from OG Kush but how did it get its planetary name? It means that Mars OG life-cycle began indoors, until being moved outdoors. With a thick taste, earthy citrus, and pungent smell, this strain will take away pains and put you to sleep fast. Its terpene profile had a clear influence of pinene.
About this brand
Peak Supply Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.