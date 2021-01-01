Mimosa Sweet Terpenes
$20.00MSRP
About this product
Mimosa is a cross of Purple Punch and Clementine. A high terpene blend of Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene and Alpha Pinene terpenes. Like the fluid state, there is no bad memory for it offers an energetic cerebral high and boost your motivation and focus. It has a sweet-sour taste with citrus earthy and floral aroma.
About this brand
Peak Supply Co.
