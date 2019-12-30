 Loading…

Purple Punch Sweet Terpenes

by Peak Supply Co.

Peak Supply Co. Concentrates Terpenes Purple Punch Sweet Terpenes

Purple Punch is a union of two exotic Indica-dominant strain, Larry OG and Granddaddy Purple. You will definitely get a soothing experience with grape candy and blueberry muffins taste. Caryophyllene being the highest terpene in the analysis, its effects generally start in your head and work their way to your body.

Whether you need to buy terpenes for CBD, THC, or any other Topical, Edible and/or Beverage product infusions, we've got you covered. Here at Peak Supply Co, we offer the best online terpenes for sale at the absolute best prices hands down. Buy Wholesale Terpenes with ease and confidence from a trusted terpene supplier like us! ​ Peak Supply Co specializes in extensive B2B large scale wholesale ordering while offering efficient delivery management solutions with scalability in mind. Want maximum savings? Enjoy increased volume discounts with our all in one bulk savings solutions for Terpenes, Vape Cartridges, Mixing/Filling Supplies, and Packaging Manufacturing/Design. We have invested heavily in our top-tier full-spectrum quality control with the quickest ship times for Terpene White Label/Private Label Partners, Dropshippers, Affiliates, Resellers, Retailers, Extractors, Distributors, and Manufacturers.

Mon Dec 30 2019
C........A
Picked this Purple Punch terpene profile up 2 times now. Would highly recommend the soothing experience of grape candy and blueberry muffins aroma.
Mon Dec 16 2019
M........2
Very sweet blueberry taste and getting sour grape candy taste as well - I like so much