Strawberry Cough Sweet Terpenes

by Peak Supply Co.

Peak Supply Co. Concentrates Terpenes Strawberry Cough Sweet Terpenes

Strawberry Cough is a potent Sativa strain where its lineage is disputed but it descended from Erdbeer and an unknown Indica. The smell and taste can be described as sweet, fruity tropical, and earthy. The main three terpenes of Strawberry Cough are Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene.

Whether you need to buy terpenes for CBD, THC, or any other Topical, Edible and/or Beverage product infusions, we've got you covered. Here at Peak Supply Co, we offer the best online terpenes for sale at the absolute best prices hands down. Buy Wholesale Terpenes with ease and confidence from a trusted terpene supplier like us! ​ Peak Supply Co specializes in extensive B2B large scale wholesale ordering while offering efficient delivery management solutions with scalability in mind. Want maximum savings? Enjoy increased volume discounts with our all in one bulk savings solutions for Terpenes, Vape Cartridges, Mixing/Filling Supplies, and Packaging Manufacturing/Design. We have invested heavily in our top-tier full-spectrum quality control with the quickest ship times for Terpene White Label/Private Label Partners, Dropshippers, Affiliates, Resellers, Retailers, Extractors, Distributors, and Manufacturers.

Fri Mar 20 2020
c........t
This blend offers a delicious taste of fresh strawberries -described as earthy fruity, sweet, and tropical taste.
Fri Dec 27 2019
l........l
Strawberry Cough is so popular that is why I made a purchased and super I love it!
Fri Dec 20 2019
j........1
I ordered the Strawberry Cough 5ml. I was skeptical to buy but it smells amazing