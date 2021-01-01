Strawberry Shortcake Sweet Terpenes
Strawberry Shortcake is a Sativa dominant strain created by blending J3 cut from Juliet, crossed with a Strawberry Diesel strain. Having 2.24% Humulene, expect sweet and strawberry aromas with fuel and funky candy flavors. THC-level can go up to 22%, making it a strong Sativa that induces energetic & uplifting effects.
