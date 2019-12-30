 Loading…

Strawnana Sweet Terpenes

by Peak Supply Co.

Indica dominant Strawnana or Strawberry Banana, is the offspring of Banana Kush and Bubble Gum. This strain delivers an uplifting, peaceful euphoria. Get a sweet strawberry flavors and aromas, but in order to achieve this blend we used the following terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Beta-Pinene, Alpha-Pinene and more.

Whether you need to buy terpenes for CBD, THC, or any other Topical, Edible and/or Beverage product infusions, we've got you covered. Here at Peak Supply Co, we offer the best online terpenes for sale at the absolute best prices hands down. Buy Wholesale Terpenes with ease and confidence from a trusted terpene supplier like us! ​ Peak Supply Co specializes in extensive B2B large scale wholesale ordering while offering efficient delivery management solutions with scalability in mind. Want maximum savings? Enjoy increased volume discounts with our all in one bulk savings solutions for Terpenes, Vape Cartridges, Mixing/Filling Supplies, and Packaging Manufacturing/Design. We have invested heavily in our top-tier full-spectrum quality control with the quickest ship times for Terpene White Label/Private Label Partners, Dropshippers, Affiliates, Resellers, Retailers, Extractors, Distributors, and Manufacturers.

Mon Dec 30 2019
S........e
I just recently obtained and blend this terpene profile and I love it! It sure does smell like banana
Mon Dec 16 2019
m........s
sweet berries and banana flavor is a must try!