Super Glue Terpenes Strain
by Peak Supply Co.Write a review
$20.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Super Glue is an Indica-dominant hybrid that shows the strains of phenotypes of Afghani landrace and Northern Lights. At every bong use, you will get a soothing effect that lets you focused. Get a woodsy earthy flavor & pine citrusy smell. It has high level of B-Caryophyllene, Limonene and Nerolidol terpenes.
About this brand
Peak Supply Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.