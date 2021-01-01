Super Lemon Haze Terpenes Strain
by Peak Supply Co.Write a review
$20.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Super Lemon Haze is a mixed of Lemon Skunk, Super Silver Haze and Northern Lights #5 x Haze C. It has strong and sweet lemon qualities in both the taste and smell. The effects of this hybrid with Indica lineage are uniquely lively and energetic and help you focus. Terpinolene is its main terpene.
About this brand
Peak Supply Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.