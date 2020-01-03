 Loading…

Super Sour Diesel Terpenes Strain

by Peak Supply Co.

Super Sour Diesel Terpenes Strain

Super Sour Diesel comes from a popular genetics of Super Silver Haze and Sour Diesel. This Sativa dominant strain has a fuel skunk profile with relaxing but energizing effects. This blend contains the following high levels of terpenes: Beta Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene and more.

Whether you need to buy terpenes for CBD, THC, or any other Topical, Edible and/or Beverage product infusions, we've got you covered. Here at Peak Supply Co, we offer the best online terpenes for sale at the absolute best prices hands down. Buy Wholesale Terpenes with ease and confidence from a trusted terpene supplier like us! ​ Peak Supply Co specializes in extensive B2B large scale wholesale ordering while offering efficient delivery management solutions with scalability in mind. Want maximum savings? Enjoy increased volume discounts with our all in one bulk savings solutions for Terpenes, Vape Cartridges, Mixing/Filling Supplies, and Packaging Manufacturing/Design. We have invested heavily in our top-tier full-spectrum quality control with the quickest ship times for Terpene White Label/Private Label Partners, Dropshippers, Affiliates, Resellers, Retailers, Extractors, Distributors, and Manufacturers.

Fri Jan 03 2020
V........y
Also like to say thanks for the sample. Will absolutely order again!
Sat Dec 21 2019
f........n
I love the Super Sour Diesel flavor profile! Mixes perfect with concentrates I have.
Wed Dec 18 2019
a........6
You would need this terpene to complete a blend of spectacular aroma