Trainwreck Terpenes Strain
by Peak Supply Co.Write a review
$20.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Trainwreck is a special hybrid with potent Sativa abilities. It’s the offspring of the hybrid Chernobyl, Sativa Vortex, and Qrazy Train. When you consumed it a lot, effects include dizziness, headache, and anxiousness. So, it is best for veteran users. Its dominant terpenes are Beta-Caryophyllene, Humulene & Myrcene.
About this brand
Peak Supply Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.