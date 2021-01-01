WATER-SOLUBLE MYRCENE TERPENE
Myrcene tends to endorse the famed “couch-lock” effect. It is better known as the active sedating concept of lemon grass and hops. Myrcene is also found in mangos, basil, and Myrcia sphaerocarpa (a medical shrub from Brazil that treats diabetes, diarrhea, dysentery, and hypertension) Notes: Fruity, Floral, Herbal, Diesel, Gassy Great for Beverages, Food, and Water Based Fomulations.
