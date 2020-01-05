 Loading…

Zkittlez Sweet Terpenes

by Peak Supply Co.

5.03
Zkittlez Sweet Terpenes

About this product

Zkittlez is an Indica mix of Grapefruit and Grape Ape crossed with unknown strain to produce this candy flavor. It has a high level of Caryophyllene that produces a tropical sweet berry scent followed by a herbal-like aroma. This strain is surprisingly uplifting, leaving you alert but happy while helping you unwind.

About this brand

Whether you need to buy terpenes for CBD, THC, or any other Topical, Edible and/or Beverage product infusions, we've got you covered. Here at Peak Supply Co, we offer the best online terpenes for sale at the absolute best prices hands down. Buy Wholesale Terpenes with ease and confidence from a trusted terpene supplier like us! ​ Peak Supply Co specializes in extensive B2B large scale wholesale ordering while offering efficient delivery management solutions with scalability in mind. Want maximum savings? Enjoy increased volume discounts with our all in one bulk savings solutions for Terpenes, Vape Cartridges, Mixing/Filling Supplies, and Packaging Manufacturing/Design. We have invested heavily in our top-tier full-spectrum quality control with the quickest ship times for Terpene White Label/Private Label Partners, Dropshippers, Affiliates, Resellers, Retailers, Extractors, Distributors, and Manufacturers.

3 customer reviews

5.03

Sun Jan 05 2020
C........A
Zkittlez is my new favorite so far… I’m back for more!
Thu Dec 26 2019
b........s
Now I know that Terpenes are not made equally. Great products!
Fri Dec 20 2019
j........n
A must try sweet berry and citrus taste. Nice version from Peak.