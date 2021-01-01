Puna Budder Cookies Co2 Single Use Cartridge 0.5g
by Pearl ExtractsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
About this brand
Pearl Extracts
Since 2015, we've crafted small batch cannabis extracts from our small, family owned, Clean Green Certified facility in West Seattle. We use real cannabis terpenes and 100% of our material is sourced from Washington State farms. Our Promise is extract with the aroma and effect true to cannabis because we add nothing else. Just cannabis. Contact us online any time for assistance learning to use your cartridge.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.