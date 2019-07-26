 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Plain Packaging Balanced

Plain Packaging Balanced

by Plain Packaging

4.05
nervepaingoaway

Stellar on my neuropathy, absolutely stellar. I normally vaporize it. The flavour is quite powerful, which I was pleasantly surprised by. It tastes a lot like Platinum Blackberry; i.e. very lemony and berry-like. There are undertones of earth and wood too. The smell (earth, wood, berries and lemon) is very strong considering it's legal cannabis, and it actually physically feels very nice and soft as opposed to dry as heck like my limited experience with other legal stuff. The effect, whoa! I'm very very happy. Like I said above, I live with neuropathy. I like this stuff because it does an admirable job on that without being too disorienting mentally. Surprisingly considering the low THC content (5.47% as labelled on my jar), it could be a perfectly good recreational strain for someone with a low tolerance. It's got a very nice warm glow to it that just makes me feel good. It's inarguably better used as a medical strain though. I live with depression and anxiety as well and this helps with that, too. The high CBD content paired with the close to even ratio of THC is really effective for me. I feel this would be a great strain for almost anyone. If you see this one don't pass it up, especially if you're a medical user.

ookyspookycooky

Biggest buds I've ever gotten from legal weed! They seal this up right and my 3.5g was so nice! Amazing buds with beautiful orange hairs. This is a fantastically balanced cbd to thc strain and for a great price!

Pipes_46

This is my holy grail to the search that I began once legalization took effect and I started researching and educating myself about cannabis. I was, and still am, very wary of strains that will give me anxiety or make me feel dumb. But Plain Packaging Balanced is the answer to cutting back on weeknight drinks that I realized were beginning to be more about self-medicating for anxiety and tension than it was to actually enjoy a drink. This strain is the closest I've found to mimicking the positive effects of having a couple drinks with none of the downsides. If I only got one word to describe it, it would be "soothing". It releases all the tension from your body and gently relaxes your mind so you can enjoy whatever you're doing without all the background noise. Your bed is even more comfortable than usual. And it doesn't negatively affect motor function or have any annoying cerebral effects, which I'm finding that many strains do so finding this one was a blessing.

