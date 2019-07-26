nervepaingoaway on July 26th, 2019

Stellar on my neuropathy, absolutely stellar. I normally vaporize it. The flavour is quite powerful, which I was pleasantly surprised by. It tastes a lot like Platinum Blackberry; i.e. very lemony and berry-like. There are undertones of earth and wood too. The smell (earth, wood, berries and lemon) is very strong considering it's legal cannabis, and it actually physically feels very nice and soft as opposed to dry as heck like my limited experience with other legal stuff. The effect, whoa! I'm very very happy. Like I said above, I live with neuropathy. I like this stuff because it does an admirable job on that without being too disorienting mentally. Surprisingly considering the low THC content (5.47% as labelled on my jar), it could be a perfectly good recreational strain for someone with a low tolerance. It's got a very nice warm glow to it that just makes me feel good. It's inarguably better used as a medical strain though. I live with depression and anxiety as well and this helps with that, too. The high CBD content paired with the close to even ratio of THC is really effective for me. I feel this would be a great strain for almost anyone. If you see this one don't pass it up, especially if you're a medical user.