 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Plain Packaging Indica

Plain Packaging Indica

by Plain Packaging

Skip to Reviews
3.45
Plain Packaging Cannabis Flower Plain Packaging Indica

About this product

Plain Packaging Indica by Plain Packaging

5 customer reviews

Show all
3.45

write a review

Mountainkris

A decent flavour, nothing really dominant. Goo d product for the price, only real complaint is how dry it was.

MBigs420

18% THC in my can. I have to say that I like this one a lot. Too bad we don't know exactly what's in it other than an Indica. Buds are sticky and tastes piny. Great relaxing buzz. No complaints here.

ookyspookycooky

A pretty great strain for the price and thc level you're getting. This strain is awesome for anyone looking to mellow out at night for a decent price

About this brand

Plain Packaging Logo
Plain Packaging. Cannabis