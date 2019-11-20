Mountainkris
on November 20th, 2019
A decent flavour, nothing really dominant. Goo d product for the price, only real complaint is how dry it was.
on October 2nd, 2019
18% THC in my can. I have to say that I like this one a lot. Too bad we don't know exactly what's in it other than an Indica. Buds are sticky and tastes piny. Great relaxing buzz. No complaints here.
on February 16th, 2019
A pretty great strain for the price and thc level you're getting. This strain is awesome for anyone looking to mellow out at night for a decent price