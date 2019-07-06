 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Plain Packaging Sativa

audiopile

Of the all different products I have purchased, this one still remains. Dry buds, and a dirty taste. I only go to it when its late and Ive been drinking. Need I say more?

nathan.felix

The flavor vaporized is earthy and spicy, it's pretty good. This could be decarbed & it mix good with a salad. At 14.8% THC the buds green spots have some crystal glow to them, but the nice looking part of the bud is the red hairs on it that wrap around it. The euphoria is chill, I think making this into hash oil will be worth it.

CoPBT

3.5 grams: Pros: Says it's 15% THC Cons: Looked like it was used and dead. Tasted Like Dirt Smelled Like Burnt Toast

