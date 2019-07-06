nathan.felix on February 3rd, 2019

The flavor vaporized is earthy and spicy, it's pretty good. This could be decarbed & it mix good with a salad. At 14.8% THC the buds green spots have some crystal glow to them, but the nice looking part of the bud is the red hairs on it that wrap around it. The euphoria is chill, I think making this into hash oil will be worth it.