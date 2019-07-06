audiopile
on July 6th, 2019
Of the all different products I have purchased, this one still remains. Dry buds, and a dirty taste. I only go to it when its late and Ive been drinking. Need I say more?
Plain Packaging Sativa by Plain Packaging
on July 6th, 2019
on February 3rd, 2019
The flavor vaporized is earthy and spicy, it's pretty good. This could be decarbed & it mix good with a salad. At 14.8% THC the buds green spots have some crystal glow to them, but the nice looking part of the bud is the red hairs on it that wrap around it. The euphoria is chill, I think making this into hash oil will be worth it.
on January 26th, 2019
3.5 grams: Pros: Says it's 15% THC Cons: Looked like it was used and dead. Tasted Like Dirt Smelled Like Burnt Toast