  5. Poolboy Duke - 3.5 Gram
Hybrid

Poolboy Duke - 3.5 Gram

by Pool Boy

About this product

Confident, creative and cathartic. We can’t think of a better way to describe Poolboy Duke. Who wouldn’t want a friend like that? 16 - 21% THC

About this strain

Duke Nukem

Duke Nukem

Duke Nukem may be named after a video game character who spends his days obliterating “alien bastards,” but this strain is a lot more laidback than its action hero namesake. The mostly sativa hybrid produces an active mental high that is uplifting and may have you feeling more creative than commando. It’s a cross between Chemmando and Chernobyl and flowers in 9 to 11 weeks. The strain is a fairly easy plant to grow and should give medium to high yields. Its buds are known to be especially colorful with shades of frosty pinks and oranges. Careful not to confuse this strain with Nuken, which is a different indica dominant hybrid.

About this brand

You wouldn’t keep Poolboy all to yourself, would you? Okay maybe you would. But since we’re all friends here, let’s get one thing straight. This Poolboy is OFF DUTY. From flowers, edibles and pre-rolls, Poolboy’s here for you to dive in and hit it.