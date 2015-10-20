ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Chernobyl is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that carries a unique lime sherbet smell. Originally bred by Subcool's The Dank, this citrusy strain descends from Trainwreck, Jack the Ripper, and Trinity. Expect dreamy, long-lasting cerebral effects that will float you to a happy mood and relaxed mindsets. 

Happy 56%
Uplifted 52%
Euphoric 50%
Relaxed 43%
Energetic 42%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 4%

Member since 2015
I was told this was an indica dominant strain when I bought it, so when I looked it up and found it was sativa dominant I was nervous. Sativa strains usually make me really anxious and paranoid. We're about 10 minutes into this smoke, and so far I'm feeling totally fine. This flower is beautiful. ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Member since 2012
Chernobyl a hybrid that emanates a strong, pungent, aromatic scent of lime - with a slight hint of cherry. It sharply affects your sense of smell as you inhale it's green, provocative odor. This assault on your senses is just a foreshadowing of what is in store for you whether you smoke or vape th...
Giggly
Member since 2013
I've tried this strain a couple of times before. My current sample is the best I've had with a light green color mixed with light orange hairs and covered in trichromes. The buds are of loose density and are sticky with resin. Vaping produced a thick vapor but didn't make me cough. The taste is plea...
CreativeEnergeticHappyHungryUplifted
Member since 2010
Trainwreck X Trinity X Jack the Ripper......need i say more! A subcool best. Cherry Limeade flavor uplifting high that lasts through the day... Take this girl to 9 weeks and find deep lavanders along with huge trichome production starting early. The high hits like a mule kicks yet she will not t...
CreativeEnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Member since 2014
this is my newest and most favorite strain , because of what it has done for not just one but multiple problems , first it was suggested that I try this strain for its ability to calm me from my anxiety, but then I noticed that my headaches ,and diabetes were under control as well as minor aches and...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Trinity
Jack the Ripper
Chernobyl
Atomic Goat
Nuclear Cookies
Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

