ORGANIC SMOKING HERBAL BLEND, SMOKING MIX, NICOTINE & TOBACCO FREE, CHAMOMILE & BLACKBERRY FLAVOR
by Potzee.caWrite a review
$11.95MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
With a premium mix of mullein, raspberry leaf, chamomile flower, white willow bark and blackberry leaf. Extra body for the seasoned smoker. Hand-crafted and blended twice to produce an even and virtually stem-free consistency, making it ready for use. All natural and organically sourced from USDA certified suppliers. Chamomile blossoms resemble that of a daisy flower. It has a pleasant, apple-like smell, and is widely used for its calming and soothing experience. Chamomile flowers are best known for the delicious aromatic herbal attributes. Blackberry is added for body and to complement a great taste. The 28-gram size is sealed in a metal tin for freshness, ease of storage and portability. www.potzee.ca
About this brand
Potzee.ca
About this strain
California Hash Plant
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
California Hash Plant is a combination of two sister strains from the same Hash Plant mother. Offering a spicy, floral aroma, this endogamic cross weighs heavily on the limbs and mind, dissolving anxiety and encouraging rest. Known for its mold resistance and indoor or outdoor adaptability, California Hash Plant is a solid choice for experienced growers seeking out a potent cannabis variety. Enjoy California Hash Plant near the end of the day as its sedative effects can give lead boots to the consumer’s motivation.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.