ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Hash Plant

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Hash Plant

One of Sensi Seeds's classics, Hash Plant stays compact during her extra-short flowering time. Her tight, resin-drenched flower clusters develop a brittle surface when dried and give off a deep, rich Afghani aroma that’s undercut with a hint of hashish. When consumed, her dominant flavor is the spicy-sharp bite of smouldering resin glands. The instant vaporization of those layers of sparkling trichomes accelerates Hash Plant’s rapid, blissful and breathtakingly powerful body-stone. This 90% indica is the product of careful genetic selection, a process that involved matching the mysterious Hash Plant original from the U.S. with Northern Lights.

 

Effects

2484 reported effects from 320 people
Relaxed 61%
Happy 48%
Sleepy 47%
Euphoric 41%
Hungry 30%
Dry mouth 40%
Dry eyes 24%
Dizzy 13%
Headache 6%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

432

This strain is an excellent medical marijuana for those of you who actually use marijuana as medicine. Awesome for pain and depression.
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungryUplifted
My fellow Smokies, this is NOT a functional strain. A definite creeper, I was disappointed at first. As Hash Plant worked her magic, I found myself relaxed, happy and ready for bed. Insomnia has been my nemesis for years. I was able to sleep through the night without sleeping pills! Love, love, lov...
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
A fantastic strain for anxiety/stress, as well as physical pain. My ole' lady was nagging me to do the dishes, which I hate doing, and I hate being nagged. I smoked BC Hash Plant and was completely content while doing the dishes and getting nagged, lol - within minutes. All my days' stress was gon...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Full Body Knockout Smell- Strong Smell. Like "a pot of chicken spaghetti sauce left in the sun for two days", Afghani for sure. Sight- Super resined. Green dank cotton candy. Very few hairs relative to my other samples. Great buds. Long and thin. Vape Taste- Super Green Taste, Sweet, Strong burn ...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeRelaxedSleepy
I have personally had the pleasure of making Hash Plant my first grow. All in all I was exceptionally lucky with a potent harvest. Here's the insight I can give on the Hash Plant I grew. It is most definitely sedative, however not to the point of total couch lock. If anything it is a very balanced b...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticHungryRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
Hash Plant
First strain child
Eugene Cream
child
Second strain child
Mt. Cook
child

Photos

