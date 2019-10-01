CBD Haze seeds
by Premium Seed MarketSkip to Reviews
$29.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
SPECIAL OFFER: Enter coupon code "bogo2021" at checkout and receive a bonus pack of CBD HAZE seeds today! Code has UNLIMITED usage, whatever you buy we match! Use coupon code "FREESEEDS" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FREE! A true stape in southern Oregon, CBD Haze is a powerful high producing CBD varietal worth every minute put into growing it. CBD Haze will produce product containing less than .3% THC, legally putting this varietal in the Hemp category. Every pack comes with 10 seeds for only $29.99!
About this brand
Premium Seed Market
About this strain
CBD Mango Haze
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Ocimene
- Pinene
CBD Mango Haze is a high-CBD strain released by CBD Crew in 2013. This pleasant and aromatic blend combines the tropical flavors of Mango Haze with the added benefits from high levels of cannabidiol. The buds of CBD Mango Haze express themselves with spicy and sweet notes reminiscent of mango, pineapple, and black pepper. Its CBD:THC ratio can range anywhere from 1:1 – 2:1 and the uplifting sativa-dominant effects draw many medical cannabis consumers to CBD Mango Haze.