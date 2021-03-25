 Loading…

Indica

Purple Buddha seeds

by Premium Seed Market

About this product

SPECIAL OFFER: Enter coupon code "bogo2021" at checkout and receive a bonus pack of Purple Buddha seeds today! Code has UNLIMITED usage, whatever you buy we match! Use code: "INDOGROW" and receive 10% off your Purple Buddha seeds today! Use coupon code "FREESEEDS" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FREE! Combining two-time Cannabis Cup winner The Purps with the highly decorated Blue Buddha, Purple Buddha is a strain your garden can't be without! With hints of grape and cream, accompanied by a quicker grow time, this strain is one to always impress and will keep you coming back for more. A fairly short plant, Purple Buddha must remain in vegetative phase for a considerable amount of time to become a big plant. She also will not make a lot of side branches, and the ones that she does make tend to be smaller, a combination that predisposes this variety to do well with minimal effort in a sea of green set-up. Purple Buddha’s buds are tight and narrow, allowing moisture to escape easier than short, thicker bud formations. Try this one outdoors, even in humid locations for a covert plant that delivers high-quality yield. Buddha buds form many dark auburn hairs early. When everything around it still has white hairs, Purple Buddha’s hairs have turned a color that tempts you to harvest, but exercise patience. Purple Buddha needs a full 9 weeks to reach maturity, and the high just gets better with the wait. This medicinal quality cannabis has the taste of a sweet cherry candy and an uplifting creative high that is lucid and mentally stimulating.

About this brand

With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year. For too long European, Canadian and American based seed banks have taken advantage of the everyday grower charging outrageous prices for seeds that may not even pop and genetics that haven’t even been stabilized. When you order from us you get guaranteed genetics at a price you can afford with quality service and handling. We offer flat-rate pricing on all of our strains; $29.99 for 10 seeds w/$3 shipping on single orders and free shipping when buying 2 or more packs. Shipping time is 3-5 days for US based customers and 7-10 days for International customers. All packages are labeled with discretion We accept all major credit cards. No bank/routing number required! CURRENT SPECIAL OFFERS! Enter coupon code “freeseeds ” at checkout to receive a FREE pack ($30 value) of Mixed Seeds. Enter coupon code “ outdoor2020 ” to receive 10% off Blue Dream, Northern Lights, Jack Herer, Texada Timewarp and Jager Kush seeds. Enter coupon code "indogrow" to receive 10% off White Widow, Skunk #1, Blue Dream and Northern Lights Seeds and Purple Buddha. "Freebie of the Week" giveaway program. Every week we will feature our "Freebie" strain that will be thrown into your order when ordering 3 or more packs total of any strain(s). It's a $30 value absolutely FREE of charge! Enter coupon code "freebie" at checkout and receive your FREE pack of Northern Lights seeds today! (Outdoor Seasonal Special) Bulk pricing on all strains! $2 per seed for 100 seeds $1.50 per seed for 1,000 seeds

About this strain

Purple Buddha

Purple Buddha
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Purple Buddha is a cross between The Purps and Blue Buddha.  Combines grape flavors of the Purps with the creamy berry tastes of Blue Buddha.

Thu Mar 25 2021
j........1
Great product and fast shipping. All plants have done well, lots of vigor. Overall very satisfied especially considering how many sub par seed suppliers are out there.
Tue Mar 16 2021
k........r
Large and dark brown seeds. Got them in 5 days. Was recommended this strain by customer service, so far so good!
Tue Mar 09 2021
G........1
Fast shipping on all of mine. Solid so far.