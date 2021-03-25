Purple Buddha seeds
SPECIAL OFFER: Enter coupon code "bogo2021" at checkout and receive a bonus pack of Purple Buddha seeds today! Code has UNLIMITED usage, whatever you buy we match! Use code: "INDOGROW" and receive 10% off your Purple Buddha seeds today! Use coupon code "FREESEEDS" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FREE! Combining two-time Cannabis Cup winner The Purps with the highly decorated Blue Buddha, Purple Buddha is a strain your garden can't be without! With hints of grape and cream, accompanied by a quicker grow time, this strain is one to always impress and will keep you coming back for more. A fairly short plant, Purple Buddha must remain in vegetative phase for a considerable amount of time to become a big plant. She also will not make a lot of side branches, and the ones that she does make tend to be smaller, a combination that predisposes this variety to do well with minimal effort in a sea of green set-up. Purple Buddha’s buds are tight and narrow, allowing moisture to escape easier than short, thicker bud formations. Try this one outdoors, even in humid locations for a covert plant that delivers high-quality yield. Buddha buds form many dark auburn hairs early. When everything around it still has white hairs, Purple Buddha’s hairs have turned a color that tempts you to harvest, but exercise patience. Purple Buddha needs a full 9 weeks to reach maturity, and the high just gets better with the wait. This medicinal quality cannabis has the taste of a sweet cherry candy and an uplifting creative high that is lucid and mentally stimulating.
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Limonene
Purple Buddha is a cross between The Purps and Blue Buddha. Combines grape flavors of the Purps with the creamy berry tastes of Blue Buddha.