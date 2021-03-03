 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Scooby Snacks #1 seeds
Hybrid

Scooby Snacks #1 seeds

by Premium Seed Market

Skip to Reviews
4.58
Premium Seed Market Cannabis Seeds Scooby Snacks #1 seeds
Premium Seed Market Cannabis Seeds Scooby Snacks #1 seeds

$29.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Every (1) pack comes with 10 seeds for only $29.99! SPECIAL OFFER: Enter coupon code "bogo2021" at checkout and receive a bonus pack of SS#1 seeds today! Code has UNLIMITED usage, whatever you buy we match! Use coupon code "FREESEEDS" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FREE! Scooby Snacks #1 is an interesting varietal that derives its name from the munchie-like effect that it has on its users. Being that SS#1 comes from two very differing parents genetically, it has a unique balanced effect on the body giving you a relaxed yet energetic high to satisfy all pains and needs. Scooby Snacks one of the most popular and desired strains out today...try it out now in your own garden to see what all the buzz is about! Scooby Snacks stands out with medium to large flowers that cling together in tapered, pine cone-like shapes. The buds maintain a dense indica structure with a solid central core composed of small, broad leaves. These leaves themselves are a frosty shade of lime green and are set off in contrast by vibrant orange pistils. Finally, a thick layer of trichomes covers Scooby Snacks’ buds, accounting for their potency and making them very sticky to the touch. Scooby Snacks’ recreational benefits can have some utility for medical cannabis patients as well. The cerebral mood that comes with its onset can help those with attention deficit disorders to focus on a single task. Additionally, its upbeat properties can help those struggling with stress or depression to pass the time more presently and mindfully. On the physical side of things, Scooby Snacks can alleviate both mild and chronic aches and pains. Perhaps most predictably, its tendency to induce the munchies can even make it a powerful appetite stimulant for those dealing with diminished hunger due to disease or to treatments like chemotherapy. Because its thoughtful effects can veer into paranoia in the wrong set and setting, Scooby Snacks is not recommended for patients who are prone to panic or who have a low THC tolerance. Scooby Snacks can be grown indoors or out, although outdoor success depends on a humid climate with daytime temperatures in the 70 to 80 degree Fahrenheit range. Plants tend to be on the shorter side and flower within 8 to 9 weeks when grown indoors.

About this brand

Premium Seed Market Logo
With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year. For too long European, Canadian and American based seed banks have taken advantage of the everyday grower charging outrageous prices for seeds that may not even pop and genetics that haven’t even been stabilized. When you order from us you get guaranteed genetics at a price you can afford with quality service and handling. We offer flat-rate pricing on all of our strains; $29.99 for 10 seeds w/$3 shipping on single orders and free shipping when buying 2 or more packs. Shipping time is 3-5 days for US based customers and 7-10 days for International customers. All packages are labeled with discretion We accept all major credit cards. No bank/routing number required! CURRENT SPECIAL OFFERS! Enter coupon code “freeseeds ” at checkout to receive a FREE pack ($30 value) of Mixed Seeds. Enter coupon code “ outdoor2020 ” to receive 10% off Blue Dream, Northern Lights, Jack Herer, Texada Timewarp and Jager Kush seeds. Enter coupon code "indogrow" to receive 10% off White Widow, Skunk #1, Blue Dream and Northern Lights Seeds and Purple Buddha. "Freebie of the Week" giveaway program. Every week we will feature our "Freebie" strain that will be thrown into your order when ordering 3 or more packs total of any strain(s). It's a $30 value absolutely FREE of charge! Enter coupon code "freebie" at checkout and receive your FREE pack of Northern Lights seeds today! (Outdoor Seasonal Special) Bulk pricing on all strains! $2 per seed for 100 seeds $1.50 per seed for 1,000 seeds

About this strain

Scooby Snacks

Scooby Snacks
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Scooby Snacks is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Platinum Girl Scout Cookies with Face Off OG. Its dense purple buds are full of piney OG Kush flavor and a sweet aftertaste. Don’t underestimate the potency of Scooby Snacks! The combination of popular West Coast genetics brings on stimulating cerebral effects that weigh heavy on your eyes and slowly relax the body. The end result is a calm, happy experience that keeps depression away and can help rock you to sleep.

8 customer reviews

Show all
4.58

write a review

Wed Mar 03 2021
L........8
Grew great in Mid -Michigan indoor and outdoors. My stuff is so sticky and I did get some purple on it. Very cool.
Fri Feb 26 2021
q........a
Seeds are good customer service not so much I did business with this company for about 6 months and was a happy customer until they messed up an order and didn't include my free seeds on a bogo sale. I contacted them and they said they were going to fix it and express the missing seeds that day. I waited a week to hear anything from them or receive my seeds before I emailed them again. That's when they decided they would stop dealing with me I guess. I sent 3 politely worded emails over the next two weeks and got ignored completely. It's been about 2 months since my order was placed and a month and a half since they could be bothered to reply to my emails so I can't recommend them anymore. I also noticed while trying to post a review similar to this that they seem to be blocking my review. I assume they don't want the negative comments about the way they treat customers on their site.
Sat Sep 28 2019
D........s
Great seeds. All cracked in first day. Thanks again.
1 person found this helpful