Purple Monkey Cartridge 0.5g
by Good Supply
Strain Dominance: SATIVA/INDICA BLEND Cannabinoid profile: TOTAL THC 750mg/g • TOTAL CBD <100mg/g Full Spectrum, direct vape, premium extract Terpene profile: Alpha bisabolol, Beta caryophyllene, Myrcene, Guaiol, Limonene, Pinene Tasting Notes: Distinctive honey flavour, Subtle pepper, citrus finish FIND THE PERFECT BALANCE: Boost your mood and relax the body “We love how our Hybrid Honey oil vape delivers subtle hints of honey with a lingering citrus finish” 0.5g High THC Hybrid Direct Vape. Full plant premium extract. 100% additive free: no carrier oils or cutting agents. The way nature intended. Directions: For use by inhalation only. Works with any standard 510 thread vape battery
