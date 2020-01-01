Driven by a love of plants, Pure Sunfarms produces high quality, BC grown cannabis for the Canadian recreational market. Our deep farming roots combined with a legacy of cannabis cultivation and knowledge of growing at scale guides our uncompromising approach to quality. Our mother plants are chosen for flavour, potency, and their ability to thrive in our sunlight-filled, modern greenhouse in BC’s Fraser Valley. Our cultivation team has collected detailed sunlight and environmental information at this location for more than a decade, which gives us an incredible depth of data to adjust our cultivation practices on a plant-by-plant basis. We use a modern growing approach which allows for the control of heat, light, and energy the sun brings to maximize the potency potential of our plants. In this very precise environment, cannabis flourishes; sectioned into growing rooms that let us nurture plants at each stage of development differently through app-based monitoring. This way, our hands-on growing team can ensure our plants get exactly the right combination of nutrients needed to produce consistent, potent, and aromatic cannabis grown with care, every time.