Houndstooth
by Tweed
Created in Vancouver, D. Bubba is a well-known BC strain. A pungent cross of Death Star and Bubba Kush, Pure Sunfarms' phenotype is grown in a high-tech greenhouse in the Fraser Valley. The buds are dense and lightly feathered, with dark green leaves almost completely concealed by a heavy icing of trichomes. D. Bubba presents flavours and aromas reminiscent of spicy earth (caryophyllene), gassy hops (humulene), and creamy coffee (bisabolol).
