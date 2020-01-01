Pure Sun CBD Oil 1:10
by Pure SunfarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
Similar items
About this product
Pure Sunfarms’ ingestible CBD Oil 1:10 features Pure Sun CBD whole flower distillate blended with a natural MCT oil for a smooth, mild flavour experience. Each bottle contains 10 mg/mL of CBD and minimal THC potency. Pure Sunfarms uses BC-grown Pure Sun CBD (aka Cannatonic), hand-selected for its unique potential to produce consistently high-CBD flowers. Packaged in an amber glass bottle, the oil may be easily measured for precision and versatility. Every component of Pure Sunfarms’ oil is thoroughly tested for purity, quality, and safety.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.