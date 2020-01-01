 Loading…
Pure Sun CBD Oil 1:10

by Pure Sunfarms

About this product

Pure Sunfarms’ ingestible CBD Oil 1:10 features Pure Sun CBD whole flower distillate blended with a natural MCT oil for a smooth, mild flavour experience. Each bottle contains 10 mg/mL of CBD and minimal THC potency. Pure Sunfarms uses BC-grown Pure Sun CBD (aka Cannatonic), hand-selected for its unique potential to produce consistently high-CBD flowers. Packaged in an amber glass bottle, the oil may be easily measured for precision and versatility. Every component of Pure Sunfarms’ oil is thoroughly tested for purity, quality, and safety.

About this brand

Driven by a love of plants, Pure Sunfarms produces high-quality, BC-grown cannabis for the Canadian recreational market. Our deep farming roots combined with a legacy of cannabis cultivation and knowledge of growing at scale guides our uncompromising approach to quality. We select our strains based on flavour, potency, and their ability to thrive in our sunlight-filled, 1.1 million square foot high-tech greenhouse in Delta, British Columbia. Our cultivation team has collected detailed sunlight and environmental information at this location in BC’s Fraser Valley for more than a decade, which gives us an incredible depth of knowledge to adjust our cultivation practices on a plant-by-plant basis. We use a modern growing approach which allows for the control of heat, light, and energy the sun brings to maximize the potency potential of our plants. In this very precise environment, cannabis flourishes; sectioned into growing rooms that let us nurture plants at each stage of development differently through app-based monitoring. This way, our hands-on growing team can ensure our plants get exactly what they need to produce consistent and aromatic quality cannabis, grown with care, all year round.