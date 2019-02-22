Gustogreen on February 22nd, 2019

Producer - Qwest Cannabis Strain - Ice Cream Cake THC - TBA Lot # - TBA Sight - 9/10 This stuff looks AMAZING. It is covered head to toe in trichomes. Looking through the microscope I found most of the heads still in tact. Beautifully trimmed as well, no excess leaf. Ash burns white. Would have given perfect score had more of the heads been amber. Smell - 10/10 I'm hesitant to give out full 10/10 however I cannot get enough of the nose on this. Heavy sweet and fruity notes initially followed by a subtle vanilla finish. I would wear this as cologne. Touch - 10/10 Nothing bad to say in this category either. You can barely break the bud up with your fingers as its too sticky. I didn't even need to jar it with a boveda. Taste - 9/10 Product tastes exactly how it smells. Amazing. I am a bong smoker normally but I found myself wanting to roll this up and saver the flavour. Smooth and sweet. Effects - 10/10 Might just be me but I felt almost instant couch lock with this. Half way through the joint and I was already in a state of relaxation. Great night time smoke for sure! Total - 48/50 or 96% Closing notes: Pretty sure this is the highest score I've given an LP strain to date. And I feel it is well deserved. These guys are worth watching for sure. This product was given to me as a replacement so once I see the strain come onto BC cannabis i'll buy it and compare with the sample I was given. One of the only LP's that I would consider "craft cannabis".