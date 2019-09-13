DawnM1976
on September 13th, 2019
Fantastic strain, didn't take much to get hit with the full effect, very relaxed yet uplifted. My sore back feels alot better. Very nice fast hitting strain with an impressive amount of crystal.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Wedding Breath holds a special place in the Qwest Reserve Collection. It is truly a unique breed, resulting from a cross between the famously delicious Wedding Cake and the trichome rich Mendo Breath. Dense crystal-caked buds that burn to a clean white ash. The mouth feel is rich and creamy and you'll taste a subtle spice. Discover this rare strain meticulously cultivated and expertly cured by Qwest. cured by Qwest.
on September 13th, 2019
Fantastic strain, didn't take much to get hit with the full effect, very relaxed yet uplifted. My sore back feels alot better. Very nice fast hitting strain with an impressive amount of crystal.