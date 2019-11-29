CanadianCannabisseur
on November 29th, 2019
Absolutely unreal. Ridiculous focus, amazing flavour and a euphoria that puts you on blast. Qwest is putting out exceptional product.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Strawberry Cough is Sativa dominant. It boasts a heritage of satisfaction which spans generations. Revered for its affluent lineage it has a rich & sprawling variety of phenotypes. The enticing taste of strawberry will please any sweet tooth. It is equal parts business & pleasure. Small batch grown, hang dried, hand-trimmed and expertly cured for a cannabis experience beyond the ordinary.
on November 29th, 2019
Absolutely unreal. Ridiculous focus, amazing flavour and a euphoria that puts you on blast. Qwest is putting out exceptional product.
on September 24th, 2019
This provides great focus and Vision Qwest is aptly named. When i saw this strain described, it reminded me of one i tried years ago and the taste and the high both did not disappoint. Perfect daytime sativa that will leave you singing "Strawberry fields forever".
on May 29th, 2019
This is a fun trippy weed. Euphoric, horny and playful.
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.