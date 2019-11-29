 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Vision Qwest a.k.a Strawberry Cough

by QWEST CANNABIS

About this product

Strawberry Cough is Sativa dominant. It boasts a heritage of satisfaction which spans generations. Revered for its affluent lineage it has a rich & sprawling variety of phenotypes. The enticing taste of strawberry will please any sweet tooth. It is equal parts business & pleasure. Small batch grown, hang dried, hand-trimmed​ and expertly cured for a cannabis experience beyond the ordinary.

4 customer reviews

CanadianCannabisseur

Absolutely unreal. Ridiculous focus, amazing flavour and a euphoria that puts you on blast. Qwest is putting out exceptional product.

Herb_Reviews

This provides great focus and Vision Qwest is aptly named. When i saw this strain described, it reminded me of one i tried years ago and the taste and the high both did not disappoint. Perfect daytime sativa that will leave you singing "Strawberry fields forever".

Mamacita604

This is a fun trippy weed. Euphoric, horny and playful.

About this strain

Strawberry Cough

Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.

About this brand

The Qwest Cannabis Estate sits in the Creston Valley - in the heart of British Columbia's traditional Cannabis Country where world-renowned BC Bud has been cultivated for decades. Here our team of expert growers, with over 50 years combined experience in creating some of the world's best cannabis, nurture the plants with passion and care. They know that creating great flower is a true partnership between cultivar and cultivator. Between plant and person. We cultivate uncommon strains and rare phenotypes: strains that embody the best aroma, taste, look, and effect. These rare and coveted strains are available only for a limited time. Qwest Cannabis is handcrafted from the seed up. Small Batch Grown: so we can carefully monitor and attend to each individual plants needs. Hang Dried and dry trimmed: ensuring buds aren't overly handled, protecting the hard one trichomes. Hand Trimmed: Each bud is custom hand-trimmed​ - ensuring the strains unique characteristics stand out. Top Cut: We harvest only top cuts - giving you the densest most robust buds. Mountain Water: Our plants are nourished from our own water source - pure glacial water that runs naturally through the Qwest Estate.