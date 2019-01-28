 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Zest Qwest a.k.a Super Lemon Haze

by QWEST CANNABIS

Super Lemon Haze. Sativa dominant. It has a frosty layer of kief baring the much sought after ‘blonde’ tint. Known to have won many an award for its naturally lanky flowers donning a firm bud structure along with the signature aromatic decadence of zesty citrus. Small batched, hang dried, hand-trimmed​ and expertly cured for a cannabis experience beyond the ordinary.

AREH89

I just had the opportunity to get down to Saskatoon and head over to the new Kiaro store and purchase some of this incredible QWEST craft cannabis from their shop over the weekend. Was it ever worth the trip! This was one of the first times I have purchased cannabis post-Oct 11 era and had it be something worth every dollar I paid. The buds were perfectly hand trimmed from top buds and they were still sticky and dense, with an incredible terpene profile and nose. I was lucky to try the ZEST which is their Super Lemon Haze reminded me of the pre-Oct 11 Super Lemon Haze that I use to smoke. Incredible job from grow to package to store experience. Will be a lifetime customer!

The Qwest Cannabis Estate sits in the Creston Valley - in the heart of British Columbia's traditional Cannabis Country where world-renowned BC Bud has been cultivated for decades. Here our team of expert growers, with over 50 years combined experience in creating some of the world's best cannabis, nurture the plants with passion and care. They know that creating great flower is a true partnership between cultivar and cultivator. Between plant and person. We cultivate uncommon strains and rare phenotypes: strains that embody the best aroma, taste, look, and effect. These rare and coveted strains are available only for a limited time. Qwest Cannabis is handcrafted from the seed up. Small Batch Grown: so we can carefully monitor and attend to each individual plants needs. Hang Dried and dry trimmed: ensuring buds aren't overly handled, protecting the hard one trichomes. Hand Trimmed: Each bud is custom hand-trimmed​ - ensuring the strains unique characteristics stand out. Top Cut: We harvest only top cuts - giving you the densest most robust buds. Mountain Water: Our plants are nourished from our own water source - pure glacial water that runs naturally through the Qwest Estate.