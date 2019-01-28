AREH89
on January 28th, 2019
I just had the opportunity to get down to Saskatoon and head over to the new Kiaro store and purchase some of this incredible QWEST craft cannabis from their shop over the weekend. Was it ever worth the trip! This was one of the first times I have purchased cannabis post-Oct 11 era and had it be something worth every dollar I paid. The buds were perfectly hand trimmed from top buds and they were still sticky and dense, with an incredible terpene profile and nose. I was lucky to try the ZEST which is their Super Lemon Haze reminded me of the pre-Oct 11 Super Lemon Haze that I use to smoke. Incredible job from grow to package to store experience. Will be a lifetime customer!