About this product
Just so you understand, we only made this to be over-the-top. We really truly like having fun and we need to share that fun with the whole smoking world! A RAW innovation! RAW Classic 5 Stage RAWket Pack includes one each of: 1¼ Cone (83mm) Kingsize Cone (110mm) Peacemaker Cone (140mm) Emperador Cone (180mm) Supernatural Cone (280mm)
About this brand
RAW
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.