Is this what that shifty guy in a dark cloak meant when he said he was going to put a hex on you because if so, you should feel truly blessed. This thing is 10 inches of pure hexagon-necked glory that’s worth any evil curse. The finish alone is enough to sell your soul! ﻿Features: Hexagonal tube neck Beaker base Signature diamond pull-out Flat mouthpiece Clear polished joints For flower only Fits 115mm downstem