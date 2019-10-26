Concept9000HE on May 4th, 2019

I give this 4.5 out of 5 stars. First ever weed review on leafly or otherwise....I felt so strongly about this strain after smoking it that I looked it up and wanted to write a review. I'm 34, been toking for about 18 years. I generally, personally, don't care too much about terpenes and look, rather, I generally admire buds/strains that have lots of crystals, produces a THICK smoke, and is resinous. I really really like very resinous pot. With that out of the way lets review this herb. Honestly I'm a little curious about the other negative reviews for this strain, yet I'm so impressed by these buds. It's May 04, 2019 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Weed has been legalized and I went to my local dispensary and bought 7g of Redecan God Bud and 7g of Redecan Cold Creek Kush. I honestly have to say, although Redecan God Bud smells a bit sweeter, and although Redecan God Bud is a strong contender in terms of THC and how high it makes me personally feel (I like to get ripped so strength is important to me), I must say my batch of Cold Creek Kush, by the same manufacturer, is actually slightly above the God Bud. It has much larger and seemingly more trichomes than the god bud (they look more amber than the god bud as a side note), it's more sticky to the touch even when super dry, and get's me slightly noticeably higher than God Bud. Not by much though admittedly. But....I really don't understand these bad reviews for the Redecan brand Cold Creek Kush. In my experience, I bought a 7g container of Cold Creek Kush by them and it looked magazine-worthy when I opened the container and looked at the untouched buds, and as mentioned, has all my favorite desirable traits. That said, I must admit, that yes, without a doubt, Cold Creek Kush is sour. The buds smell really nasty fresh, and just produce a "meh" fragrance when smoked. This is not a strain that you really want to bring to a party and show off for how beautiful and fragrant it is....but it WILL mess you up. Out of all the strains I've bought so far, this is the one that intrigues me and bakes me the most! Based on my experience, I would suggest anyone who really likes to get ripped should give this strain a try. I suggest buying a 7g container to increase the chances of getting more Kola-esque sized buds - the 3.5g and 1g containers have buds that are too small for my personal liking....either way...this review is based specifically on a 7g container of Cold Creek Kush and I can't speak on anything else.