Cali2thaValley
on October 26th, 2019
Tonight was my third time trying this strain. I bought a gram of it. It was from a producer called Redekan. It was 22% THC. Packaged in July 2019, so it wasn't as fresh as it could of been. That being said the nugs themselves were still a very nice dark green and not to dry or crumbly etc. They were all small to medium sized. The smoke was clean and tasted unique. Sort of hard to compare it to any other strains I have had. I was describe as lingering in your mouth. I wouldn't recommend this to someone smoking for the first time as it was a strong high. Would recommend. It is a 7.4 / 10