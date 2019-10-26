 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Home
  Products
  Cannabis
  Flower
  Cold Creek Kush

Cold Creek Kush

by RedeCan

$7.00MSRP

About this product

Cold Creek Kush is a cross between MK Ultra and fellow Colorado native Chemdawg 91, with dense, heart-shaped, light green buds full of trichomes and amber hairs. Grown in the Niagara region of Ontario, the strain has very strong THC potency and a recognizable dank smell, much like a forest after a rainfall. Its taste profile, informed by its beta-pinene, nerolidol, trans-caryophyllene, linalool and limonene terpene mix, is strongly herbal, earthy and woody, with fresh sour pine.

7 customer reviews

Cali2thaValley

Tonight was my third time trying this strain. I bought a gram of it. It was from a producer called Redekan. It was 22% THC. Packaged in July 2019, so it wasn't as fresh as it could of been. That being said the nugs themselves were still a very nice dark green and not to dry or crumbly etc. They were all small to medium sized. The smoke was clean and tasted unique. Sort of hard to compare it to any other strains I have had. I was describe as lingering in your mouth. I wouldn't recommend this to someone smoking for the first time as it was a strong high. Would recommend. It is a 7.4 / 10

AjaxGanja

Mine says sativa dominant hybrid at 20.4% not indica dominate... but I'm not complaining because I like it!

Concept9000HE

I give this 4.5 out of 5 stars. First ever weed review on leafly or otherwise....I felt so strongly about this strain after smoking it that I looked it up and wanted to write a review. I'm 34, been toking for about 18 years. I generally, personally, don't care too much about terpenes and look, rather, I generally admire buds/strains that have lots of crystals, produces a THICK smoke, and is resinous. I really really like very resinous pot. With that out of the way lets review this herb. Honestly I'm a little curious about the other negative reviews for this strain, yet I'm so impressed by these buds. It's May 04, 2019 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Weed has been legalized and I went to my local dispensary and bought 7g of Redecan God Bud and 7g of Redecan Cold Creek Kush. I honestly have to say, although Redecan God Bud smells a bit sweeter, and although Redecan God Bud is a strong contender in terms of THC and how high it makes me personally feel (I like to get ripped so strength is important to me), I must say my batch of Cold Creek Kush, by the same manufacturer, is actually slightly above the God Bud. It has much larger and seemingly more trichomes than the god bud (they look more amber than the god bud as a side note), it's more sticky to the touch even when super dry, and get's me slightly noticeably higher than God Bud. Not by much though admittedly. But....I really don't understand these bad reviews for the Redecan brand Cold Creek Kush. In my experience, I bought a 7g container of Cold Creek Kush by them and it looked magazine-worthy when I opened the container and looked at the untouched buds, and as mentioned, has all my favorite desirable traits. That said, I must admit, that yes, without a doubt, Cold Creek Kush is sour. The buds smell really nasty fresh, and just produce a "meh" fragrance when smoked. This is not a strain that you really want to bring to a party and show off for how beautiful and fragrant it is....but it WILL mess you up. Out of all the strains I've bought so far, this is the one that intrigues me and bakes me the most! Based on my experience, I would suggest anyone who really likes to get ripped should give this strain a try. I suggest buying a 7g container to increase the chances of getting more Kola-esque sized buds - the 3.5g and 1g containers have buds that are too small for my personal liking....either way...this review is based specifically on a 7g container of Cold Creek Kush and I can't speak on anything else.

About this strain

Cold Creek Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses the powerful MK Ultra and fellow Colorado native Chemdawg 91. The work of T.H. Seeds, this strain nabbed 2nd place at the 2010 High Times Cannabis Cup in the indica category. Cold Creek Kush flowers at 9 to 11 weeks, but must have adequate room to stretch out its limbs. Piney and sour, users rave over its fresh taste and balanced effects, which are relaxing without being too sleepy.

About this brand

RedeCan
Quality Cannabis Starts with How It's Made No shortcuts, no excuses. With over 30 years experience in agriculture, we are devoted to delivering you quality cannabis. As a leading Canadian producer of medical cannabis located in heart of the beautiful Niagara escarpment, our state-of-the-art greenhouse allows for the optimal use of natural sunlight and clean fresh water. Our Promise We are committed to delivering the ultimate experience, from seed to sale. Straight from our farm to your door. Patients are our priority Unparalleled customer service 100% Canadian homegrown 100% Greenhouse grown Natural growing conditions Our Process We are the original growers—farming is in our DNA. We’ve married our years of agriculture experience and our state-of-the-art greenhouse facility to create a cannabis family that’s in a league of its own..