  5. Gems 5:0

Gems 5:0

by RedeCan

About this product

Grown in Niagara, Ont., Gems 5:0 cannabis softgels are made with ethanol-extracted oil from greenhouse-grown, blended hybrid strains. Each gelatin softgel has 5-6 mg of THC, no CBD and was formulated with responsibly sourced MCT oil. They have mild THC potency and are available in 15-capsule bottles.

NiteBuzz

I am a newbie so I started low and slow.The first product I bought at the OCS was Free Oil(.5thc 10.5cbd)this did nothing for me I even tried a full ml .My second purchase was Highland Gels (2.5thc 0cbd)these where better for sleep but not much of a kick, then tried Unplug Oil (10.5thc 0cbd)this worked well.Please note all these are for sleep mainly but I do want a mild buzz.The Unplug Oil I was using .3 or .4 of a ml dosage.The OCS has a new product called Gems 5.0 so I gave them a try and I think I hit the bullseye.5mg per cap and you get a nice light body buzz and I slept like a rock last night.The price was also right.I hope they keep them well stocked. So go out Guys and Gals and buys some of these Gems.Please note I JUST take these in the evening /downtime so they kick in before bed.

About this brand

Quality Cannabis Starts with How It's Made No shortcuts, no excuses. With over 30 years experience in agriculture, we are devoted to delivering you quality cannabis. As a leading Canadian producer of medical cannabis located in heart of the beautiful Niagara escarpment, our state-of-the-art greenhouse allows for the optimal use of natural sunlight and clean fresh water. Our Promise We are committed to delivering the ultimate experience, from seed to sale. Straight from our farm to your door. Patients are our priority Unparalleled customer service 100% Canadian homegrown 100% Greenhouse grown Natural growing conditions Our Process We are the original growers—farming is in our DNA. We’ve married our years of agriculture experience and our state-of-the-art greenhouse facility to create a cannabis family that’s in a league of its own..