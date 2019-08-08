NiteBuzz
on August 8th, 2019
I am a newbie so I started low and slow.The first product I bought at the OCS was Free Oil(.5thc 10.5cbd)this did nothing for me I even tried a full ml .My second purchase was Highland Gels (2.5thc 0cbd)these where better for sleep but not much of a kick, then tried Unplug Oil (10.5thc 0cbd)this worked well.Please note all these are for sleep mainly but I do want a mild buzz.The Unplug Oil I was using .3 or .4 of a ml dosage.The OCS has a new product called Gems 5.0 so I gave them a try and I think I hit the bullseye.5mg per cap and you get a nice light body buzz and I slept like a rock last night.The price was also right.I hope they keep them well stocked. So go out Guys and Gals and buys some of these Gems.Please note I JUST take these in the evening /downtime so they kick in before bed.