  5. Long Weekend

Long Weekend

by RedeCan Medical

$6.50MSRP

About this product

A cross of Wappa and Super Silver Haze which is greenhouse-grown in Niagara, Ont., where it is hang-dried and then hand-groomed. This strain has minimal amounts of CBD, medium THC potency potential and a terpene profile which yields an earthy and spicy flavour with citrus notes. The dominant terpenes influencing the profile are beta-caryophyllene (scents of peppery spice and wood), limonene (scents of lime or lemon), and humulene (scents of wood and earth).

About this brand

RedeCan Medical is focused on providing quality cannabis products to patients at an affordable price. With quick registration, and same day order shipping, patients are a top priority.