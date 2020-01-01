Quality Cannabis Starts with How It's Made No shortcuts, no excuses. With over 30 years experience in agriculture, we are devoted to delivering you quality cannabis. As a leading Canadian producer of medical cannabis located in heart of the beautiful Niagara escarpment, our state-of-the-art greenhouse allows for the optimal use of natural sunlight and clean fresh water. Our Promise We are committed to delivering the ultimate experience, from seed to sale. Straight from our farm to your door. Patients are our priority Unparalleled customer service 100% Canadian homegrown 100% Greenhouse grown Natural growing conditions Our Process We are the original growers—farming is in our DNA. We’ve married our years of agriculture experience and our state-of-the-art greenhouse facility to create a cannabis family that’s in a league of its own..