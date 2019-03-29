pdp2600
on March 29th, 2019
Redecan's White Widow has been a staple of mine since I started re-uping via OCS.ca, Though a hybrid, for me the sativa properties are what manifest most dominantly (a nice stimulating head buzz, no couch lock, great for being active or doing something creative) for me, so I usually get it as my main sativa-ish strain when I cop (usually 7g-15g qtys). Nice looking, well manicured, dense buds, and like with all their strains, it is very reasonably priced. Big fan of Redecan's strains, based on the end results, they seem very concerned and attentive about the quality of their cannabis (by far the LP whose strains I've bought the most post-legalization). Crossing my fingers that they'll add some of my favourite strains like Blue Dream to their strain rotation in the future.