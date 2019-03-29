 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  White Widow

White Widow

by RedeCan

4.84
About this product

White Widow by Redecan has chunky, conical, tapered buds with a loose and fluffy texture. It has a fairly balanced 60:40 ratio of sativa to indica, and its limonene terpenes produce a citrusy, peppery scent accompanied by a slight lemon aftertaste.

pdp2600

Redecan's White Widow has been a staple of mine since I started re-uping via OCS.ca, Though a hybrid, for me the sativa properties are what manifest most dominantly (a nice stimulating head buzz, no couch lock, great for being active or doing something creative) for me, so I usually get it as my main sativa-ish strain when I cop (usually 7g-15g qtys). Nice looking, well manicured, dense buds, and like with all their strains, it is very reasonably priced. Big fan of Redecan's strains, based on the end results, they seem very concerned and attentive about the quality of their cannabis (by far the LP whose strains I've bought the most post-legalization). Crossing my fingers that they'll add some of my favourite strains like Blue Dream to their strain rotation in the future.

CanadianSativaHead

Picked up a 15 g bottle of Redecan's White Widow. Tried thousands of strains and this one is a 10/10. The cannabis wasn't dry and I didn't find one stem yet so the quality is out of this world amazing. The high is great it is an uplifting but comforted high. It gave me a warm energetic high that ended up feeling like a comfy indica so although it was uplifting it had warming indica properties.The high is 10/10. This is really great stuff

TheNorthToker

Very pungent aroma and flavour, lots of trichomes, lots of beautiful hairs, phenomenal bud structure, very relaxing, would definitely recommend and order again :)

About this strain

White Widow

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica,  White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.

About this brand

RedeCan
Quality Cannabis Starts with How It's Made No shortcuts, no excuses. With over 30 years experience in agriculture, we are devoted to delivering you quality cannabis. As a leading Canadian producer of medical cannabis located in heart of the beautiful Niagara escarpment, our state-of-the-art greenhouse allows for the optimal use of natural sunlight and clean fresh water. Our Promise We are committed to delivering the ultimate experience, from seed to sale. Straight from our farm to your door. Patients are our priority Unparalleled customer service 100% Canadian homegrown 100% Greenhouse grown Natural growing conditions Our Process We are the original growers—farming is in our DNA. We’ve married our years of agriculture experience and our state-of-the-art greenhouse facility to create a cannabis family that’s in a league of its own..