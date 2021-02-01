 Loading…

  5. Red 72 Volt

Red 72 Volt

by RGB Cannabis

RGB Cannabis Cannabis Flower Red 72 Volt
About this product

72 Volt - A Sativa-dominant strain characterized by its twinned neon-green and orange hairs. It’s dense, frosty, and charged with THC and CBG. Funky and spice-forward, mango dominates a layered bouquet of taste and smells that will help lift you into space. Remember, no matter where you are, life’s a dance-floor. Get electric, baby! Small batch & hand-trimmed. RGB’s Red 72 Volt is a rare legacy strain for folks ready to cut a rug wherever the beat drops. Big and beautiful, these nugs are manicured and packaged with supreme care in a package designed to keep things fresh. Diet weed? Not here. This top-shelf cannabis comes loaded with trichomes and respect you can taste.

About this brand

It's the difference between pretty great … and amazing. The difference between bud you wanna smoke, and bud so big and beautiful, you feel a little guilty bustin' it up. Full spectrum always. Trichomes everywhere. Terps so bold, their taste and smell isn't even the best part. You'll know.

