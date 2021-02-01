About this product

72 Volt - A Sativa-dominant strain characterized by its twinned neon-green and orange hairs. It’s dense, frosty, and charged with THC and CBG. Funky and spice-forward, mango dominates a layered bouquet of taste and smells that will help lift you into space. Remember, no matter where you are, life’s a dance-floor. Get electric, baby! Small batch & hand-trimmed. RGB’s Red 72 Volt is a rare legacy strain for folks ready to cut a rug wherever the beat drops. Big and beautiful, these nugs are manicured and packaged with supreme care in a package designed to keep things fresh. Diet weed? Not here. This top-shelf cannabis comes loaded with trichomes and respect you can taste.