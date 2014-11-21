This has been one of the best strains I've ever tasted, smelt, and experienced. The effects are right up the alley that I look for when smoking. Induces a immediate relaxed calming feeling, but after about 5-10 minutes you unexpectedly and almost instantaneously start experiencing intense euphoria alongside an initial energetic experience. Also, expect to feel a warm, tingly, spa-like body buzz take you over after about 5-10 minutes. There is definitely strong psychoactive thc effects and physical CBd induced effects felt. You forget about time altogether. I didn't look at the clock for about 2 1/2 hours after I smoked and I was still experiencing a extraordinary "trip." I can honestly say that for 3 good hours I was in another world with absolute contentment and no worry whatsoever at all. I also am a musician and this strain makes me very creative and tremendously appreciative towards all music. It's not just music, anything that you involve yourself in or think about that you are passionate for will be enjoyed like you were experiencing it for the first time. I have nothing but positive things to say about this strain. Conclusively, after my 3-4 hours sojourning in another world, I came home to my nice warm bed, where I slept peacefully and uninterrupted for a superb 8 hours of sleep. I woke up refreshed and ready to go to school. Oh, my friend who suffers from panic attack disorder really appreciated this strain. He was bubbly, passionate, and just a blessing to be around while he was under the influence of this stain. Typically, if anyone experiences paranoia from cannabis, it is this guy, and he had none whatsoever at all (with what we call her, "Mandy.") with mango! I hope this was a rather detailed elucidation of what it's like to hang out with mango! Outsidetheboxdetroit