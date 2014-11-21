stock photo similar to Mango
Mango, also known as "Mango OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing KC 33 with Afghani. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are sure to boost your mood. Mango is known to be a creeper strain, meaning that the effects come on slowly. This strain smells and tastes like its namesake, a bright juicy mango.
b........1
November 21, 2014
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
l........4
November 11, 2014
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
B........3
October 29, 2013
Growers say this Mango comes in large buds that are the size of a softball.
- Large sized plants are best suited for outdoor growth
- For height management outdoors, halt vegging at 3 weeks and transplant
- Takes 9-11 weeks to flower.
- Allow longer flowering outdoors, between 63 and 77 days