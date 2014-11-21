stock photo similar to Mango
IndicaTHC 17%CBD 0%

Mango

aka Mango OG

Mango, also known as "Mango OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing KC 33 with Afghani. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are sure to boost your mood. Mango is known to be a creeper strain, meaning that the effects come on slowly. This strain smells and tastes like its namesake, a bright juicy mango.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Mango

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Mango strain effects

Reported by 553 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Hungry

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Sleepy

Mango strain helps with

  • Stress
    41% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    30% of people say it helps with Pain
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Mango products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Mango near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Mango strain reviews553

November 21, 2014
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
This has been one of the best strains I've ever tasted, smelt, and experienced. The effects are right up the alley that I look for when smoking. Induces a immediate relaxed calming feeling, but after about 5-10 minutes you unexpectedly and almost instantaneously start experiencing intense euphoria alongside an initial energetic experience. Also, expect to feel a warm, tingly, spa-like body buzz take you over after about 5-10 minutes. There is definitely strong psychoactive thc effects and physical CBd induced effects felt. You forget about time altogether. I didn't look at the clock for about 2 1/2 hours after I smoked and I was still experiencing a extraordinary "trip." I can honestly say that for 3 good hours I was in another world with absolute contentment and no worry whatsoever at all. I also am a musician and this strain makes me very creative and tremendously appreciative towards all music. It's not just music, anything that you involve yourself in or think about that you are passionate for will be enjoyed like you were experiencing it for the first time. I have nothing but positive things to say about this strain. Conclusively, after my 3-4 hours sojourning in another world, I came home to my nice warm bed, where I slept peacefully and uninterrupted for a superb 8 hours of sleep. I woke up refreshed and ready to go to school. Oh, my friend who suffers from panic attack disorder really appreciated this strain. He was bubbly, passionate, and just a blessing to be around while he was under the influence of this stain. Typically, if anyone experiences paranoia from cannabis, it is this guy, and he had none whatsoever at all (with what we call her, "Mandy.") with mango! I hope this was a rather detailed elucidation of what it's like to hang out with mango! Outsidetheboxdetroit
202 people found this helpful
November 11, 2014
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Tingly
Pretty lung expanding. Took about 5-10 mins to kick in and now it feels like I'm swaying back and fourth. I took it for pain and to calm down after a long day. My face is a little numb and tingly. Very uplifting with no paranoia. My mind is pretty clear. Racing thoughts knocked out and I can see that this strain is gonna be a good one for getting to sleep and nighttime pain. It's a keeper!!!
76 people found this helpful
October 29, 2013
Right off the bat, the name caught my attention. So I got a clone and tried it out. This became one of my favorite plants to grow. For starters, it only had 1 to 3 leaves on each branch as opposed to the typical 5 or 7. It started growing the normal ones closer towards the end. After much research, I was happy to find out that this would have no ill effect. The buds were really thick and dense. I was under the impression that this was more of an indica dominant hybrid. If it is a total indica then you might be happy to know that it isn't a super heavyweight hitter or a 'de-motivator', but it has a killer buzz none the less. It totally lived up to its rep for having an amazing smell and flavor. Some of my friends swore it smelled and tasted like mango. Others just thought it was really pungent and fruity. Either way, it had the most unique smell I've ever experienced.
72 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Mango strain genetics

Mango grow information

Growers say this Mango comes in large buds that are the size of a softball.

  • Large sized plants are best suited for outdoor growth
  • For height management outdoors, halt vegging at 3 weeks and transplant
  • Takes 9-11 weeks to flower.
  • Allow longer flowering outdoors, between 63 and 77 days