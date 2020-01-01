 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
DT81

by RIFF

RIFF Cannabis Flower DT81
RIFF Cannabis Flower DT81

About this product

DT81 high potency THC dried bud is hand-trimmed and greenhouse-grown in Leamington, Ontario. RIFF whole flower is expertly grown and cured for maximum flavour and enjoyability. This sativa-dominant strain has frosty green buds with burnt orange hairs. DT81 has a balance of native terpene flavours including Terpinolene, Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Beta-Pinene. This aromatic strain is flavourful, with hits of citrus, tartness and sweetness. Start low and go slow, leaving time between inhalations to gauge the effects DT81 is available in a 1 g, 3.5 g and 7 g of dried bud.

About this brand

RIFF was made for creatives, by creatives. Born out of our love for a good joint effort, we elevate the everyday by bringing together people from different communities to champion a shared vision of creativity, culture and cannabis. Everything we do is considered and if it's not grown, crafted and made to the highest standards, it's not worth being on the shelf. We're at the forefront of this new movement: a time of self-expression, of freedom to choose, a new approach. We're guiding you to a higher level - fresher, highly curated, expertly made. For us it's about breaking free, together.