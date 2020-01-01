 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
RIFF

Hawaii Heartbreak high potency THC dried bud is hand-trimmed and greenhouse-grown in Leamington, Ontario. RIFF whole flower is expertly grown and cured for maximum flavour and enjoyability. This indica-dominant strain is known for its light green buds with orange hairs. Hawaii Heartbreak has a balance of native terpene flavours including Limonene, Nerolidol and Caryophyllene. This floral diesel aromatic strain is flavourful with earthy and herbal undertones. Leave time in-between inhalations to gauge the effects. Hawaii Heartbreak is available in a 1 g, 3.5 g and 7 g of dried bud.

RIFF was made for creatives, by creatives. Born out of our love for a good joint effort, we elevate the everyday by bringing together people from different communities to champion a shared vision of creativity, culture and cannabis. Everything we do is considered and if it's not grown, crafted and made to the highest standards, it's not worth being on the shelf. We're at the forefront of this new movement: a time of self-expression, of freedom to choose, a new approach. We're guiding you to a higher level - fresher, highly curated, expertly made. For us it's about breaking free, together.