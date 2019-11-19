 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by RIFF

3.84
Raider Kush is a hybrid strain grown in Leamington, Ont., with very high THC potency potential and minimal CBD levels. RIFF’s Ontario-grown Raider Kush is a hybrid strain with very strong THC potency potential. The plant lineage includes OG Kush and Kosher Kush, and its main terpenes are limonene (scents of lemon, lime), beta-caryophyllene (scents of peppery spice, wood) and myrcene (scents of musk, earth, ripe fruit).

Jonezyy

I tried this out for the plant lineage. Great relaxation high. Will have you IN the couch.

Boozepanda

Great relaxation strain, high THC content which gives a good body buzz through the vape @190 degrees C. Through OCS the Packaged dry flower came in at 20% THC while a pre roll I purchased was 25%. The Pre roll gave me the couch lock sleepy buzz that I enjoy . Will purchase again.

Currie024

Personally one of my favorite strains heavy relaxation with sweet and earthy taste great for water pipes and joints !

WE ARE RIFF. WE LIKE TO DO THINGS A LITTLE DIFFERENTLY AROUND HERE. NEW IDEAS DRIVE US, AND WE LOVE A GOOD JOINT EFFORT. THEY SAY COLLABORATION IS THE BEST WAY TO HELP IDEAS GROW. WE'RE HERE TO PUSH CREATIVITY FURTHER, AND HIGHER - TOGETHER.