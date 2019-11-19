Jonezyy
on November 19th, 2019
I tried this out for the plant lineage. Great relaxation high. Will have you IN the couch.
Raider Kush is a hybrid strain grown in Leamington, Ont., with very high THC potency potential and minimal CBD levels. RIFF’s Ontario-grown Raider Kush is a hybrid strain with very strong THC potency potential. The plant lineage includes OG Kush and Kosher Kush, and its main terpenes are limonene (scents of lemon, lime), beta-caryophyllene (scents of peppery spice, wood) and myrcene (scents of musk, earth, ripe fruit).
on November 15th, 2019
Great relaxation strain, high THC content which gives a good body buzz through the vape @190 degrees C. Through OCS the Packaged dry flower came in at 20% THC while a pre roll I purchased was 25%. The Pre roll gave me the couch lock sleepy buzz that I enjoy . Will purchase again.
on November 12th, 2019
Personally one of my favorite strains heavy relaxation with sweet and earthy taste great for water pipes and joints !