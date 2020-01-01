 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Two-Tone Ban

Two-Tone Ban

by RIFF

Write a review
RIFF Cannabis Flower Two-Tone Ban
RIFF Cannabis Flower Two-Tone Ban

About this product

Two-Tone Ban is full of resinous buds with robust terpene flavours. This aromatic hybrid strain is flavourful with a distinct forward scent that lingers. RIFF’s high potency THC bud is hand- groomed, expertly grown and cured for maximum flavour and enjoyability. You’ll find yourself coming back to this well-balanced aromatic strain. Leave time in-between inhalations to gauge the effects.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

RIFF Logo
RIFF is a creatively crafted cannabis brand that loves a joint effort. We strive to elevate the standard for cannabis in Canada. Highly curated, expertly made. This is our commitment to our community. All of our strains and product formats are carefully curated, because we believe that if it's not grown, crafted and expertly made — it's not worth being on the shelf.