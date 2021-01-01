 Loading…

CBD Vaping E-Liquid

by Rocky Ridge Hemp Co.

$65.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Our E-Liquid comes in a 30ml bottle in flavors of Natural, Spearmint, Sweet Leaf, and Strawberry. Ingredients:  Vegetable Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Industrial Hemp Extract, Natural & artificial flavors. *Note: Not to worry, all of our vape products have gone through the important  Winterization process.

Family owned industrial Hemp farm nestled in Central KY. We control our product from seed to barn to bottle. Our quality CBD oils rage from 250mg - 3000mg per 1 oz bottle.

